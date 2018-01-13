 Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood wishes fans a happy Lohri | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood wishes fans a happy Lohri

Actos Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and more have wished their fans on Twitter on Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2018 16:19 IST
Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans with a picture from Veer Zaara.
Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans with a picture from Veer Zaara.

Although there are many cultures, languages and rituals in India, still each and every festival is celebrated with equal vigour by Bollywood’s glitterati. Welcoming the warm festival of Lohri in the cold weather, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Randeep Hooda wished Lohri to all their fans and well wishers.

Lohri, which is celebrated primarily by Sikhs and Hindus, is a popular winter Punjabi folk festival. It marks the end of winter season, and is a traditional welcome of longer days and sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere.

It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi and typically, falls about the same date every year on January 13. Here is how what the celebs wished fans and followers on Twitter:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans on Twitter with a scene from his film Veer Zaara:

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor posted a picture of Lohri, writing, “Wishing one and all!”

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has PadMan slated for release on January 26, tweeted, “Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :)”

Randeep Hooda said, “Sab nu #Pongal #MakarSankranti #Bihu di #HappyLohri many cultures, many languages, many rituals - same love - one country - stay blessed, stay happy”

Actor Boman Irani tweeted, “Let this #Lohri lighten & brighten up our lives...Bring Joy, Love & Prosperity to one and all.... Also warm wishes for #Bihu, #MakarSankranti & #Pongal.”

Actor Kajal Aggarwal said in her own style, writing, “Wishing you a #HappyLohri :) May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!!”

Anil Kapoor said, “May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri”

Film director Farhan Akhtar also took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri.”

Singer Mika Singh also wished his fans.

