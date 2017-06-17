Shah Rukh Khan to be charged with ‘causing death’ for Raees train fatality?

Shah Rukh Khan could face serious charges,after Deputy Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Tarun Barot submitted a report saying that due to negligence by the actor a man died during the promotions of his 2017 film Raees.

According to reports, SRK could be “booked under IPC section 304a2 (causing death due to negligence) and sections of the Railway Act in a case of stampede and chaos at Vadodara railway station on January 23.”

To promote Raees, Shah Rukh had undertaken a railway journey from Mumbai to New Delhi aboard the August Kranti Rajdhani Express. One person, Farid Khan Pathan, died of a heart attack after he was suffocated in a 15,000-strong mob gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

Shah Rukh has called the incident “unfortunate” and even the deceased’s family members have said they have nothing against the actor.

The report filed by the Deputy Superintendent contends that if SRK hadn’t incited the crowd by throwing t-shirts and other objects, “the incident would not have occurred.”

“If Shah Rukh Khan had not thrown T-shirts, balls and other things towards the public, then such an incident would not have occurred, thus owner of Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd Mumbai and film actor Shah Rukh Khan should be booked under the IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent act), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304a2 (causing death by negligence) and sections of Railway Act 145,152,175 and 179.”

Shah Rukh Khan fans gather at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to get a glimpse of him on January 24. (Waseem Gashroo/HT Photo)

