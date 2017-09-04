Shah Rukh Khan tweets pic of daughter Suhana, leaves the internet gushing

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has left for London to complete her studies, and the star wrote a message on Twitter about how he misses her. “When the little one goes back to school & there is nobody to point out that u r using too many filters!” he wrote, alongside a heavily-edited photograph of the father-daughter duo.

When the little one goes back to school & there is nobody to point out that u r using too many filters! pic.twitter.com/KKU9wRsRi9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2017

Like her brother Aryan, Suhana is expected to make her debut in the Hindi film industry after completing her studies. She is being spotted in public more frequently than ever before. Only last week, she attended a bash thrown by fellow star kid, Ahaan Panday, Chunky Panday’s nephew.

It was also rumoured that Suhana had visited filmmaker Karan Johar’s offices in Mumbai for a screen test before leaving for London. Johar has made it clear that were SRK’s children to make their movie debuts, he would like to introduce them.

In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh spoke about his daughter’s acting ambitions: “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do. While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he’s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she’s the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster.”

