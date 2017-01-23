Shah Rukh Khan wanted Falguni Pathak to sing Udi Udi Jaaye in Raees

Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan has said he “so much wanted” singer Falguni Pathak to sing Udi Udi Jaaye from his upcoming film Raees.

The track, featuring Shah Rukh and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, is a romantic number set to garba beats .

Falguni, best known for Gujarati folk music, shared an old picture of herself along with the actor on Twitter. “Sharing an old memory 1996 RangeeleDilwale world tour with SRK @iamsrk all the best for #Raees,” she captioned the photo.

To which Khan replied, “Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes.”

Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes https://t.co/TgVHkIp3nV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2017

Famous for her garba feet-tapping numbers, Falguni has sung many Gujarati folk songs, including Kesariyo Rang, Indhana Winva, Pankhida Tu and Kukda Tari.

Udi Udi Jaaye is, however, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.

