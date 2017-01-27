Shah Rukh Khan wants Karan Johar to make Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai, Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil

The recent Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, on one hand will give you major friendship goals, and on the other, it is just another instance that proves SRK is quite the wordsmith.

SRK’s Raees released a day back and KJo tweeted to wish his BFF for his standout performance.

Read more

What followed was a series of hilarious posts in which Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Karan’s last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were invoked and the duo certainly entertained everyone with their camaraderie.

The ace filmmaker tweeted, “And..#RAEES has been watched and LOVED! Full on paisa vasool SUPERHIT!!! @iamsrk iamsrk nails the part to perfection! He’s smouldering!!! Congratulations Bhai!! @iamsrk ..you are just amazing in the film!! Congratulations team #raees @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @rahuldholakia.”

And....#RAEES has been watched and LOVED! Full on paisa vasool SUPERHIT!!! @iamsrk iamsrk nails the part to perfection! He's smouldering!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 25, 2017

SRK had a perfect reply as he wrote, “Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai.”

Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai. https://t.co/KbJbdgycQS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

The ‘Unsuitable Boy’ had a fitting reply to this as he wrote, “Uh...if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!!”

Uh.....if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!! https://t.co/wJD5246CFp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

The 51-year-old replied he is the person who has always directed ‘action’ sequences in Karan’s films. “I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!!”

I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!! https://t.co/T6vgITRlFw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Johar then ‘revealed’ that it was Shah Rukh who ‘directed’ the basketball scenes in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ as he replied, “Haha!! That’s true and it’s time to tell everyone you directed the basketball scenes in kuch kuch as well!!!”

Haha!! That's true and it's time to tell everyone you directed the basketball 🏀 scenes in kuch kuch as well!!! https://t.co/jbce9tFdAT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

That’s when the Raees star suggested the director to make a sports film titled Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil.

So maybe a sports film as well. Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil yahaan https://t.co/azBrbezlc3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Your widening my genre choices Bhai!!! You know versatility is not my strength!!!! https://t.co/39Cn2TWQZI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

Shah Rukh and Karan’s friendship is more than two decades older and SRK has been the leading man of many films directed by KJo. They began with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and then went on make some blockbusters like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kal Ho Na Ho and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Follow @htshowbiz for more