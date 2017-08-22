Shah Rukh Khan, ‘gorgeous girl’ Gauri Khan attend Manish Malhotra’s party. See pics

After the hurly-burly of his fashion show was done, Manish Malhotra was seen posing and chilling with Bollywood’s badshah Shah Rukh Khan, his queen Gauri Khan and many other celebs. Manish closed Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday and it was quite a star-studded affair – with Bollywood celebs dotting both the ramp and the front row.

However, it seems the fashion show was followed by a party for his friends from the industry. It is here that Manish got clicked with SRK and Gauri. Sharing the photo, Manish wrote, “#FunTimes with #TheOneAndOnly @iamsrk and the gorgeous girls @gaurikhan and @anudewan5.”

It seems SRK and Gauri took a leaf out of daughter Suhana Khan’s book who recently attended a fashion event on Saturday with friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya’s cousin Ahaan Panday and became the toast of the town.

Among those who walked the ramp for Manish were the showstoppers Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the front row were spotted Sridevi with her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Karan Johar, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput also attended the show.

Shah Rukh is at present shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s film in which he will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The yet unnamed film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is likely to release next year. His last cinematic outing, Jab Harry Met Sejal, failed to enthuse audience and the critics. Gauri, meanwhile, opened her design store in Mumbai recently.