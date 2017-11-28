Shah Rukh Khan wipes tears off Deepika Padukone’s face. Watch video to know what happened

You’d think he, Shah Rukh Khan, must have run out of ways to appear a sweetheart to the world but he’ll surprise you every time. Just like he did recently at a special interview with Deepika Padukone.

The actor showed his chivalrous side once again when he rushed to comfort the crying actor sitting across him and wipe tears off her face during a Lux Golden Divas ‘Baatein with the Baadshah’ event. Shah Rukh was reading out a letter to Deepika from her mother, Ujjala, when she broke down though smiling through it all.

Shah Rukh wiped the tears off her cheeks and eyes as she held his hands. In the letter, Ujjala had that she was proud of her daughter and the achievements she has made in her work. She also wrote about Deepika’s childhood when she used to be a tomboy and how well she is managing her private life.

The last few weeks have been hard on Deepika considering the backlash by several Hindu groups against her upcoming film, Padmavati. Politicians have put bounties on her head, protesters have burned her effigies and several states have banned the film before its release, suspecting that the film shows 14th century Rajput queen Padmavati in an inappropriate light.

Deepika plays Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor play her husband Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays Allauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. It was scheduled to release on December 1 but the producers decided to postpone the release to an undecided date seeing the backlash.

Shah Rukh and Deepika have starred together in three films, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The first was also her debut film in Bollywood.

