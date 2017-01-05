 Shah Rukh Khan: You cannot guess where he has a birthmark | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan: You cannot guess where he has a birthmark

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2017 11:25 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next, Raees, opposite Mahira Khan.

Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan is a man well known to impress people with his charm as much as his wit and humour. And, he has proved his expertise yet again in an interview: When asked whether he had a tattoo, SRK claimed he has a birthmark on his bum that he hasn’t seen.

During a interview with a magazine, when the 51-year-old actor was asked some of the questions often googled about him. “I don’t have a tattoo but I have a birthmark near my bum I think.I can’t see it myself,” he told GQ India, when asked, ‘Does Shah Rukh Khan have a tattoo?’

Again when asked ‘Is Shah Rukh a billionaire?’ he replied with much modesty, “I don’t know how many zeroes are there...when you count in rupees, maybe. but in dollars.I don’t know. But I am rather well to do.”

GQ India shared the 01:21-minute video on its Twitter handle and wrote alongside, “Watch @iamsrk get knee-deep in questions you’ve ever asked Google about him.”

Aww.now this is what you call, one at his candid best!

