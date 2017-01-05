Shah Rukh Khan: You cannot guess where he has a birthmark

Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan is a man well known to impress people with his charm as much as his wit and humour. And, he has proved his expertise yet again in an interview: When asked whether he had a tattoo, SRK claimed he has a birthmark on his bum that he hasn’t seen.

During a interview with a magazine, when the 51-year-old actor was asked some of the questions often googled about him. “I don’t have a tattoo but I have a birthmark near my bum I think.I can’t see it myself,” he told GQ India, when asked, ‘Does Shah Rukh Khan have a tattoo?’

Again when asked ‘Is Shah Rukh a billionaire?’ he replied with much modesty, “I don’t know how many zeroes are there...when you count in rupees, maybe. but in dollars.I don’t know. But I am rather well to do.”

Watch @iamsrk get knee-deep in questions you've ever asked Google about him. To watch more: https://t.co/xmVOE09gVY pic.twitter.com/jiFdAQx3Hm — GQ India (@gqindia) January 3, 2017

GQ India shared the 01:21-minute video on its Twitter handle

Aww.now this is what you call, one at his candid best!

