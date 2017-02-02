Shah Rukh’s Raees will release after one week of Hrithik’s Kaabil in Pakistan

Indian films could now return to Pakistani theatres as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given thumbs up to the information, broadcasting and heritage ministry to uplift the ban.

According to an official handout issued by the information ministry, the government is “pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas”, reports Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

Read more

The newspaper reported that the final approval for the directive was given by Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif following a report by a special committee for the clearance of Indian films.

The committee, formed by Sharif, was headed by the country’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who said that the government had decided to lift the so-called ban on Indian films “after reviewing the benefits Pakistani cinema trade can derive from their exhibition,” according to the newspaper.

Read more

If import and certification details are completed on time, Kaabil will release in Pakistan on February 3 while Raees will release on February 10.