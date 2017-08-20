Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless. Now, that’s what we call a ‘sculpted bod’. See pic

Shahid Kapoor’s latest photo will make girls go gaga. The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a new photo. In the black and white photo, Shahid is seen lying flat, shirtless and showing off his toned body.

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently vacationing with his wife Mira Rajput and their adorable daughter Misha Kapoor in London. He keeps on sharing photos of his family from there.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

My ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

On the professional front, he will be next seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika plays the titular character of Rani Padmini while the Rangoon star will play her husband Ratan Sen. Padmavati was in the eye of a storm when some Rajput groups got upset over rumours that there were romantic scenes between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). The shooting of the film has faced problems twice, once in January this year when a Rajput group called Karni Sena entered the place in Jaipur where the shooting was on and assaulted director Bhansali. The second time, a set of the film was vandalised and set on fire in Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Thankfully, none of the film’s cast or crew were present.

The flick is slated to release on November 17.

Shahid may also do a film with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh.

