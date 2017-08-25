Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput click the perfect ‘selfie with daughter’ Misha before her birthday

Shahid Kapoor and wfe Mira Rajput were all smiles as they cuddled with their adorable daughter Misha for a selfie. The family is currently vacationing in London and will be ringing in Misha’s first birthday there on Saturday. The actor had earlier revealed that they had planned to celebrate Misha’s birthday abroad.

The picture, posted on Thursday on the actor’s Instagram account, features the cute little girl looking straight into the camera as she gets loved up by her parents. Shahid captioned the photo: “Best times.”

Fans are going gaga over the photo which has garnered more than 7 lakh like in just 11 hours. The are all gushing about Shahid’s ‘cute baby’ and blessing his ‘sweet family’. Misha will celebrate her first birthday on August 26.

Shahid and his family left for their vacation on August 10. He posted a lot of pictures but didn’t reveal where he was holidaying.

There are pictures of him playing ball with his daughter, making the Usain Bolt pose on a sunny roof, kissing Mira and sharing places to eat when in London. Check them out:

Speaking about Misha’s birthday plans, Mira had said, “I think birthday parties at such a young age, the child itself doesn’t know what’s happening and it gets very boring. I don’t want to put her through that and neither does Shahid. And, I think it’s a memory that all of us are going to enjoy. We are not going to be worried if she’s okay or if she’s getting scared. We want to celebrate her birth and keep it simple.”

Shahid is currently working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmavati. He will be seen as Raja Ratan Singh while Deepika Padukone will play Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh will play Alauddin Khilji.

