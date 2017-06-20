Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput deck up like royalty for a wedding. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted looking like royalty at a wedding in London. The actor and his wife were seen dressed in dapper sherwanis and stunning sarees.

Shahid even posted a selfie of him and Mira on Instagram. In the picture, he wore a black bandhgala while Mira opted to be a pastel princess in a mint and pink coloured dress.

She even wore a tonne of jewellery: a thick choker necklace, gigantic earrings and a paasa in her hair.

In another picture, Mira is seen in a yellow and white saree, completing her look with a sweet smile.

Their eight-month-old daughter, Misha, didn’t join her parents for the trip.

Shahid is currently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next film Padmavati,which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

