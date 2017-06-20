 Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput deck up like royalty for a wedding. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput deck up like royalty for a wedding. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were looking like a royal couple at a recent wedding in London. Check out their pics here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2017 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid and Mira make a gorgeous couple.(Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted looking like royalty at a wedding in London. The actor and his wife were seen dressed in dapper sherwanis and stunning sarees.

🌹

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid even posted a selfie of him and Mira on Instagram. In the picture, he wore a black bandhgala while Mira opted to be a pastel princess in a mint and pink coloured dress.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

She even wore a tonne of jewellery: a thick choker necklace, gigantic earrings and a paasa in her hair.

In another picture, Mira is seen in a yellow and white saree, completing her look with a sweet smile.

Their eight-month-old daughter, Misha, didn’t join her parents for the trip.

Shahid is currently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next film Padmavati,which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

