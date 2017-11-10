Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput look their stylish best as they head out for a wedding. See pics

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was in Delhi on Thursday and attended a wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor shared a selfie with Mira before heading out. “Night out,” Shahid captioned the picture where he is seen wearing a classic black suit while Mira dons a purple-and-red ethnic dress.

Despite Mira staying away from films, the couple has been quite active on social media and off it. They recently appeared on the cover of a glossy and got quite a few accolades for it. Their photos with their one-year-old daughter Misha go viral almost every time.

Night out. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Delhi-based Mira Rajput, who is 13 years Shahid’s junior, met Shahid through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas religious group and they got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. Mira gave birth to their first daughter, Misha, in August 2016.

Mira, too shared a few pictures. “I can see his face again! #hellohusband.”

I can see his face again! #hellohusband A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Always stand tall. @nachiketbarve @shriharidiagems @theanisha A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, in which he stars along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to come out in theatres on December 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more