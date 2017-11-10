Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput look their stylish best as they head out for a wedding. See pics
As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput head out for a wedding looking fabulous, we sure are missing their daughter Misha in the photos.bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2017 10:57 IST
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was in Delhi on Thursday and attended a wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor shared a selfie with Mira before heading out. “Night out,” Shahid captioned the picture where he is seen wearing a classic black suit while Mira dons a purple-and-red ethnic dress.
Despite Mira staying away from films, the couple has been quite active on social media and off it. They recently appeared on the cover of a glossy and got quite a few accolades for it. Their photos with their one-year-old daughter Misha go viral almost every time.
Delhi-based Mira Rajput, who is 13 years Shahid’s junior, met Shahid through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas religious group and they got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. Mira gave birth to their first daughter, Misha, in August 2016.
Mira, too shared a few pictures. “I can see his face again! #hellohusband.”
On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, in which he stars along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to come out in theatres on December 1.
