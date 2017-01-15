Shahid Kapoor reveals ‘two stunning ladies’ in his life. See pic

Does lady luck really matter? Yes, it does, at least for Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. After winning the Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Male) at the Filmfare Awards last night, the actor posted a picture on Instagram of his wife Mira holding the award in her hand to express his love and happiness for the two ladies.

The 35-year-old captioned the pic, “Came with one stunning lady and heading home with two. Thank you #filmfare. #udtapunjab congratulations @aliaabhatt and @diljitdosanjh”

He received accolade for his incredible performance in . Udta Punjab.

It was Mira’s first award event and while speaking to Filmfare, she said, “I am absolutely excited to be a part of something that is honouring the best performances of the last year. I just hope he wins,” and look, he won.

Shahid on the same note said, “I am the happiest man. I am so happy to be here with Mira and it’s a very special Filmfare.”

Other than this, Sasha’s win was also special because of the much-controversy and hurdles the movie faced prior to its release.

