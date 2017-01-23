Shahid’s brother Ishaan to work with Majid Majidi, AR Rahman for Beyond The Clouds

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi announced the title of his new international movie Beyond The Clouds, a Hindi language project to be shot in India with an Indian cast. He has roped in actor Ishaan Khatter and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman for the project, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers. The announcement was made on Monday.

Ishaan, the brother of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has been chosen as he is a “wonderful boy” who is “extremely talented”, Majidi said, adding that he foresees a “bright future” for the young actor.

Beyond The Clouds, which is going on the floors on Monday, is being produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films. The film dwells on nuanced human relationships, an area Majidi specialises in.

Talking about the film, Majidi said, “Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, whose work I adore, have represented India’s culture, rich heritage and the lives of common people to a global audience. These visions and images have stayed in my mind for years and cajoled me to make a film in India. Finally , I’m in Mumbai with a lovely team to narrate a story woven around the lives of common people.”

The leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised, even as there were rumours that Deepika Padukone was being considered for a pivotal role in the movie.

Rahman will be working on the score of the project, and this film will mark the Mozart of Madras’ second association with the director after Muhammad: The Messenger of God.

Majidi has been doing a location recce for the film in India since the past few months. It will be shot at numerous locations in India.

The details of the project were announced at a small gathering here, in the presence of Majidi, Ishaan, Rahman, Akash Chawla, Business Head - Zee Studios, along with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora from EyeCandy Films. Also present were Ishaan’s parents Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khatter along with brother Shahid.

Chawla said, “It’s our pleasure to associate with a global icon like Majid Majidi. Over the years, he has narrated stories with authenticity and honesty, the vision with which Zee serves content to its audience globally. This film, his first venture in the country, celebrates an India unseen by the world with a heartwarming story.”

Eyecandy Films representatives praised Majidi’s “unparalleled vision and artistry”.

