Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha cutting birthday cake is the cutest thing on internet today

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s cute daughter Misha celebrated her first birthday on August 26, 2017. Now, the social media has pictures from her birthday. One look at these pictures and you’ll become fan of the celebrity baby forever.

Some handles posted the pictures from her birthday on Instagram in which Shahid and Mira are cutting the cake on the baby’s behalf.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015 at a ceremony in Gurgaon. They had met through the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Mira, who is 13 years younger to Shahid, had just finished her graduation from a Delhi college.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s war drama Rangoon alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The film didn’t work at the box office, but Shahid Kapoor was praised for his work.

Shahid is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in which he has a role opposite Deepika Padukone. The film will also have Ranveer Singh in a negative role.

Shahid Kapoor keeps posting pictures of his family on Instagram. Here are some of them:

