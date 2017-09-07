Shahid Kapoor shares an adorable family picture as they celebrate Mira’s birthday

Looks like the birthday party ain’t yet over for Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha. Misha recently turned one and the Bollywood actor took her to London for an exotic holiday to celebrate her first birthday. He is now celebrating wife Mira Rajput’s birthday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Birthday party in the backyard. #justus happy birthday my love @mira.kapoor. Guess who finished mommy’s birthday cake.” It is the perfect picture of family happiness - husband, wife, their daughter and a small cake to celebrate in their backyard!

Birthday party in the backyard. #justus happy birthday my love @mira.kapoor ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Guess who finished mommy's birthday cake 😂😂 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Shahid married Mira in July 2015 at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. They had met through the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Mira, who is 13 years younger to Shahid, had just finished her graduation from a Delhi college.

On the work front, Shahid’s last outing was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The film didn’t impress the audience, but Shahid was praised for his work.

He is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in which he has a role opposite Deepika Padukone. The film will also have Ranveer Singh in an important role.

