 Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 31, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2016 14:46 IST
IANS
IANS
Highlight Story

Shahid Kapoor has shared a cute picture of his daughter on Instagram. (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has the perfect New Year greetings for his fans: The actor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, has shared the first photograph of Misha on social media.

Though Shahid didn’t show the face of his daughter, one can see Misha’s legs and she can be seen wearing pink shoes in the photograph. Shahid shared the image on Instagram. “Mi-shoe,” Shahid wrote alongside the image with a heart emoji.

Mi-shoe ❤️

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Misha was born on August 26 earlier this year. Both Shahid and Mira will be seen together on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The episode will be aired on Sunday.

Read more

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in “Rangoon”, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<