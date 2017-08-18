Shahid Kapoor to star in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director’s next film?

Director Shree Narayan Singh, who is currently basking in the success of his debut directorial, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha — starring actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar — is in the process of finalising the male lead for his next film. And, it’s rumoured that Shahid Kapoor will play the protagonist in the film based on a social issue.

Shahid, who is gearing for the release of his film, Padmavati, alongside actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, hasn’t commented on this so far. In an interview to Indian Express, Shree said, “I have been meeting a lot of people. Nothing is concrete and so, I can’t comment right now.”

Meanwhile, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is breaking records at the box-office, and will soon cross the 100-crore mark. Akshay has been receiving praise for taking up the crucial issue of open defecation, which is based on a real-life incident where a woman left her husband for not having a proper toilet in his house.

Shree, in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, had said, “Films on social issues, till some time ago, were only limited to doing the rounds of film festivals, but the fact that we can now make a mainstream film about a taboo topic proves that logon ka cheezon ko dekhne ka nazariya badal raha hai (people’s perspectives are changing).”

