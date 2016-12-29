Shakti Kapoor reacts to rumours of him dragging Shraddha out of Farhan’s apartment

Reacting to rumours of that he dragged his daughter Shraddha Kapoor out of Farhan Akhtar’s house, Shakti Kapoor has asked people to not believe such things.

Rumours were being heard that Shraddha and her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar are in a live-in relationship. New reports claiming that Shakti barged into Farhan’s apartment, and “dragged” Shraddha back to his home, surfaced online on Thursday morning.

Shraddha and Farhan were recently seen together in Rock On 2.

Responding to the rumours, Shakti told Bollywoodlife, “That’s total crap! It’s all s**t. Somebody else also called me to inform me about this, but don’t believe it. It’s total, total, TOTAL crap.”

“See I have been in this industry for over 35 years now. I know what happens so we don’t react to such things. It’s okay,” he added.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the reports.

