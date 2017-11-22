Shameful, appalling: Shefali Shah on death threats to Deepika

Actor Shefali Shah has come out in support of Deepika Padukone, saying death threats to the Padmavati star are “shameful and appalling.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama has been mired in controversy with several outfits accusing the filmmaker of “distorting historical facts”. Both Bhansali and Deepika have received death threats, something which Shefali believes is a worrying reality.

Asked about the same, the actor said, “It’s shameful. You go on national television and they allow you to say something like this. It’s appalling. And when we talk about feminism, the term has been used very wrongly of late... We talk about being equal - in caste, creed, gender and colour.”

She added, “What about the democracy? There is a certain creative liberty an actor or a director is allowed to take. Obviously that doesn’t seem to be visible anymore. It’s really shameful,” Shefali said.

The actor was speaking at launch of her short film Juice. Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who was also at the event, said it is ironic how “goons” threatened Deepika over a “fictitious woman”.

“I was genuinely appalled. I was ashamed of myself as a citizen. To see that a fringe - which is the new mainstream - goon can come out on national TV and announce that he is going to put out Rs 5 crore for Deepika’s head or nose and then it’s upto Rs 10 crore to burn her alive...” he said.

“Something which deeply hurt me was how the biggest star of our country is threatened like this on national television and there are no charges, no arrests have been made so far. (And) It is being done, in fact, to save the honour of a fictitious woman! How ironic the times are, it’s really shocking,” the Masaan director added. Juice is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

