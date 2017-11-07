Sharmila Tagore: Scripts are being written for Naseeruddin Shah but not Madhuri Dixit

While actors Rishi Kapoor, Asha Parekh and Hema Malini have shared some lesser known and controversial facts of their lives in their biographies, actor Sharmila Tagore says she isn’t too “fond of herself” to write a book. “I will do it when the time comes. I keep myself occupied with lots of things. So, I don’t know. Either it’ll be done posthumously or if I ever get down to it, I’ll write it.”

Not denying the possibility of writing it in future, she says, “I could [write a book]. I write my own speeches. But it takes a lot of time, it’s a discipline to sit down and write. I think about it and forget it. I don’t put it down. Every time I think [about the book], I lose the momentum and the time is gone. One should do it now, as one forgets a lot of things,” she said at an event organised by PHD Chambers in the Capital.

The Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) actor, who divides her time between Delhi and Mumbai says “there’s lots to do” every time she’s in the Capital. Tagore, who resides in Vasant Vihar, says she loves the vibe of the city that’s brought forth through its prominent scene of art and culture. “I like reading and watching films. Delhi, being the Capital, almost all the shows come here. It’s privy to a lot of cultural activities, lectures, art exhibitions, music and plays. But I don’t like to be too busy, I go to Pataudi (Palace), I like my garden [there],” she says.

Sharing fond memories of catching a flick with family at Priya Cinemas, Vasant Vihar, she adds, “They are all nice to me. We just ring them up and say ‘We’re coming’, and they give us good seats. It’s a pleasure to see it [films] on this kind of screen. The screen and viewing facilities have improved so much.”

Talk about the changes she sees in the film industry and movie production today vis a vis the time she was a regular onscreen, and she is quick to mention: “We all had stylists, make-up [artists]. Everything was there. But now even newcomers, not the heroine, but [those with a] smaller roles, are given very nice vans. There is a lot of appreciation and it’s very democratic. There was a lot of hierarchy [back then].”

With a career spanning across decades, Tagore hopes to see “women in bigger, better and taller roles in the future”.

“I feel that the scripts are being written for Naseeruddin Shah, Mr Bachchan and even Nawazuddin. But it’s not been written for Madhuri Dixit [Nene], or Tabu. Whereas in the West, Katherine Hepburn worked till [several years]. But, I think that’s because the audience also prefers the opinion makers to be male. But that’s also changing, we see Ratna Pathak Shah in far more interesting roles then before. Things are getting better. But it still needs to improve!”

