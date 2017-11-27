Sharmila Tagore to Sagarika Ghatge: Bollywood actors who fell in love with cricketers

India is all about two things: cricket and Bollywood. Whenever the twain meet, it makes everyone happy.

Chak De India actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan are the latest couple to tie the knot over weekend-long celebrations. However, they aren’t the only couple joining cricket and Bollywood together. Cricketers have found love in Bollywood actors for decades be it Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore or Vivian Richards-Neena Gupta.

Here are 7 other couples to prove it:

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Aaradhana star Sharmila Tagore married the Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969 for which she also converted to Islam and changed her name to Ayesha Sultana. Together, they had three children, Saif, Saba and Soha.

Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan

Naagin actor Reena Roy married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983. She quit the film industry for the wedding and the two had a daughter together. However, they got divorced later and she lost the custody of her daughter until Mohsin got married again.

Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta

Saans actor Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. They had a daughter, Masaba, together but they never decided to get married. Neena and Richards made sure their daughter was never made to feel like she was “different” or that there was something wrong with her family. Even though Masaba was based in Mumbai, she visited her father in London and Australia (where he was based then), every chance she got. And they all went on family vacations together.

Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin began dating Sangeeta Bijlani when he was already married to Naureen. He divorced Naureen in 1996 to marry Sangeeta but even that marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Cricketer Virat Kolhi and actor Anushka Sharma are perhaps the most adored couple on this list. The two met while shooting for a shampoo brand. The two split up for a while during which Virat’s fans blamed her for his bad performance. He came to her rescue and told his fans to not blame her for anything. They patched things up between them and are going stronger than ever.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Satnam waheguru ji #blessed #goldentemple #harmindersahib #Amritsar A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:26am PST

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got married in 2015 in Jalandhar and became parents to an adorable daughter in 2016. They named her Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

At the falaknuma palace! Beautiful place and great history and of course she loves history 🤔 🤓 @hazelkeechofficial @ywcfashion A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Bodyguard actor Hazel Keech tied the knot with cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. Their wedding was a social media soiree with fans sharing pictures of the gorgeous bride and groom across different platforms. The wedding festivities continued for six days in Chandigarh, Goa and Delhi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more