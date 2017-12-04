Shashi Kapoor dead at 79: Here are rare pictures of the legendary star from the HT archives

Bollywood icon Shashi Kapoor -- a star of 1970s Indian cinema and a member of the Hindi film industry’s famous Kapoor family -- died on Monday aged 79 after a long illness, his family said.

Kapoor died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday evening, his nephew Randhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India news agency. Another family member confirmed the death to AFP.

“Yes, he has passed away. He had kidney problem for several years,” Kapoor told PTI.

Shashi -- the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, a pioneer of Hindi film and theatre -- was born in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in 1938.

He began his career early, assisting in his father’s travelling theatre company and appearing on stage in a production of Shakuntala, a classic Hindu love story, at the age of six.

His Bollywood career also began in childhood and he grew into a matinee idol, appearing in more than 150 films and winning over fans with his charm and suave good looks.

He debuted as a leading man in Dharmputra in 1961, and his most memorable roles were in such films as Jab Jab Phool Khile,1965, Kabhi Kabhie, 1976, and Kalyug, 1981.

Take a look at some of the star’s old pictures, from the Hindustan Times archives.

Shashi Kapoor was suffering from a prolonged illness. (HT Photo)

Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini. (HT Photo)

Film star Shashi Kapoor and Vimi in KR Films Patanga directed by Kedar Kapoor. (HT Photo)

An 18 April 1987 file photo of Shashi Kapoor. (HT Photo)

A 30 September 1994 file photo of Shashi Kapoor at the National Film Awards ceremony.

Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi in Kaala Patthar. (HT Photo)

A 30 September 1998 file photo of Shashi Kapoor. (HT Photo)

With agency inputs

