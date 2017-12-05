Live updates: Shashi Kapoor’s funeral today, Sanjay Dutt reaches actor’s residence

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, who starred in over 100 films, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 79 and had been battling a kidney ailment. The funeral is expected to take place at noon today in the city.

Kapoor, a three-time winner at India’s National Film Awards, is survived by his three children – Sanjana, Kunal and Karan. His wife, English actress Jennifer Kendal, died in 1984. He was part of what became known as Bollywood’s first family, son of Prithviraj Kapoor and two brothers who were also leading men: Raj, who died in 1988, and Shammi who died in 2011.

11.30 am IST: Shashi Kapoor’s funeral will take place at Santa Cruz in Mumbai at noon. Bollywood celebs have started reaching the actor’s residence. Sanjay Dutt was among the first to reach. On Monday night, Amitabh Bachchan visited Kapoor’s family to condole his death along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kajol and Rani Mukerji also paid tributes to the actor.

Sanjay Dutt arrives at Shashi Kapoor house...The last rites of the legendary Actor will happen around 12 in the noon today #RIP #shashikapoor #tuesday A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

11.15 am IST: Aparna Sen paid tribute to Shashi Kapoor, remembering how he had produced her first directorial venture 36 Chowringhee Lane and took care of every single technician. “I still remember that against the initial agreement to pay me Rs 30,000 for the film, he had paid me Rs 60,000 when 36 Chowringhee Lane was completed. I asked why he doubled the amount, he said please keep this amount with you," Sen said.

She said he had last met Kapoor two years back. "As he was seated on a wheel chair I went near him and introduced myself. He had a blank look and once I said can't you recognise the director of 36 Chowringhee Lane, his face lit up... He used to call me Coppola, after (film maker) Francis Ford Coppola, while I used to call him Sethji. We knew the end will come, but it was shocking," she said.

10.50 am IST: The sixth edition of Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF), which began here on Monday, paid homage to actor Shashi Kapoor on Tuesday morning. I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this festival to its sixth edition. Before we inaugurate this festival, we just got the news from (director) Tigmanshu Dhulia that... with immense remorse I have to announce to the audience sitting here that veteran actress Shashi Kapoor has passed away and his contribution will never be forgotten and will always be remembered by the film industry in India, world over," said founder-president Ramkishore Parcha Parcha.

10.30 am IST: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt post for late actor Shashi Kapoor, with whom he formed an enormously successful on-screen partnership. Big B, in his post, recalled the day when he first saw Shashi Kapoor's picture on a magazine, “Standing elegantly without a care in the world, I saw him standing by a Mercedes Sports car, a convertible, a smart trimmed beard and moustache, adorning involuntarily, the face of this incredibly handsome man. It was a picture that filled almost an entire page of a magazine. Shashi Kapoor . son of Prithviraj Kapoor, younger brother to Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, making a debut in a forthcoming film, is what the caption read. And I said to myself, as very uncertain thoughts raced through my mind of wanting to become a film actor, that, with men like him around, I stood no chance at all.”

Portrait of Shashi Kapoor lit with candles at Prithvi theatre in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur/HT PHOTO)

Dec 4: Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, among several others visited Kapoor’s house late Monday to pay tributes to the late actor.

Dec 4: Actress-politician Hema Malini, who featured with him in about 14 films like Abhinetri and Trishul, tweeted: “My dear friend and co-star of many successful movies - Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules. RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you.”

My dear friend & co star of many successful movies - Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules.

RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 4, 2017

Dec 4: His Siddhartha co-star Simi Garewal was also deeply saddened by Shashi Kapoor’s passing away. “The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone. All that remains are his films and precious memories.”

Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. 😭 RIP Shashi-ji. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 4, 2017

Dec 4: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “I am extremely sad about Shashi Kapoor’s demise. He was very nice human being. RIP.”

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor, who underwent a cataract surgery in 2012, was the third and the youngest son of late actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor. He was the last one of the second generation of the illustrious Kapoor family to pass away. His brother Raj Kapoor died in June 1988 and Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in August 2011.

While Shashi Kapoor often shared screen space with actresses, including Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman and Rakhee, he also worked with his wife in films like Junoon and Bombay Talkie.

In this file picture, Shashi Kapoor poses with actress Rekha, Shabana Aazmi, Supriya Pathak, Zeenat Aman, Asha Parekh and Wahida Rehman, after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Mumbai in May,2015 . (PTI)

Apart from showing his romantic side in films like Sharmilee, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Kabhi Kabhie, Shashi also starred in unconventional movies like In Custody, Siddhartha and Utsav. He also went behind the camera with films like Junoon, Vijeta and 36 Chowringhee Lane as a producer. Later, he made his directorial debut in 1991 with Ajooba. Among his numerous achievements, he was honoured with awards like Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more