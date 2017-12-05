Shashi Kapoor dies at 79, funeral in Mumbai today

Famous for his charming smile, the quintessential romantic hero of Bollywood between the 60s and the 80s, Shashi Kapoor, passed away on Monday evening. Kapoor was unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday night, reportedly due to chest infection.

For the past few years, the veteran actor had been in and out of the hospital for treatment of a chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis. He underwent a bypass surgery in 2014.

Dr Ram Narain from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said in a statement: “Mr Shashi Kapoor expired at 5.20 pm on 4th December at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.” The funeral will be held on Tuesday morning.

Kapoor was born on March 18, 1938 in Kolkata (then Calcutta), and his acting career began in the 1940s, where he first appeared on screen as a child actor. As a child actor, Kapoor acted in Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951), where he played the younger version of the character played by his elder brother, the late Raj Kapoor. He also worked as an assistant director in the 50s.

The third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi made his Bollywood debut as the lead actor in the 1961 hit, Dharmputra. He then went on to act in more than 150 films, including a dozen English language movies. Besides his Bollywood fare, he was equally involved with arthouse cinema with movies such as New Delhi Times, Utsav, Junoon, Kalyug and 36 Chowringhee Lane. He also collaborated with Merchant Ivory Productions for films such as Shakespeare-Wallah, The Householder and Heat And Dust.

In 2011, Kapoor was bestowed with Padma Bhushan and with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015. In the 70s and 80s, he acted in hits namely Sharmilee, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Chor Machaye Shor, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Deewar, Namak Halal, Kaala Pathar and Kabhie Kabhie among others. Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal set up the Prithvi Theatre in 1978 in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984.

Kapoor is survived by daughter Sanjana Kapoor and his two sons, Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.