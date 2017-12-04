Shashi Kapoor dies at 79: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan pay tribute

Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker, Shashi Kapoor died at the age of 79 on Monday evening. Kapoor was unwell for the past three-four weeks, and was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital where he was admitted on Sunday night, reportedly due to a chest infection. The late actor suffered from the same problem in 2014 as well after his bypass surgery. He reportedly had a kidney ailment for several years and had been on dialysis. The funeral will reportedly be held on Tuesday morning.

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

A legend has passed away. Shashi Kapoor will remain in our hearts forever. My condolences to his loved ones and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/OmLvtvYZtb — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2017

Kapoor acted in more than 100 Hindi films. He also appeared in a handful of British and American movies produced by Merchant Ivory productions, run by Ismail Merchant and James Ivory.

Kapoor was a member of a family dynasty in India’s Bollywood film industry. He was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, a veteran of Bollywood and the theatre.

Tributes poured in from his industry peers, as well as persons from the world of politics. Here are a few messages from Twitter.

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017

Saddened at the passing away of legendary actor #ShashiKapoor . Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/nK0tYrZJYk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 4, 2017

RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017

Arguably the best looking Kapoor, his name synonymous with charm and class, romance and elegance. A true gent: they don't make them like him any more.. Shashi Kapoor RIP.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 4, 2017

Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. Shashi ji’s passing away marks the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 4, 2017

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

Artists like Shashi Kapoor never die. As an actor you brought charm, as a producer you brought renaissance and as a visionary you founded Prithvi, an institution that will keep nurturing artistic talent. Your body of work will keep shining. https://t.co/ix1mz8Uo8O — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 4, 2017

As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 4, 2017

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

“Shashi Uncle was not only a great star and a passionate filmmaker, but a wonderful human being. His work has always given Indian audiences great joy... His passing away is a sad day for all of us,” actor Aamir Khan tweeted.

Actor Simi Garewal tweeted: “Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. RIP Shashi-ji.”

Taran Adarsh, film critic and business analyst, tweeted: “ShashiKapoor ji is no more... An era comes to an end... Thoughts and prayers with the family... RIP.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more