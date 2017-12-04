 Shashi Kapoor dies at 79: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan pay tribute | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shashi Kapoor dies at 79: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan pay tribute

Tributes poured in for actor Shashi Kapoor, who died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Monday. PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and President Kovind expressed grief at the loss.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Film actor Shashi Kapoor died at 79 on Monday.
Film actor Shashi Kapoor died at 79 on Monday.

Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker, Shashi Kapoor died at the age of 79 on Monday evening. Kapoor was unwell for the past three-four weeks, and was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital where he was admitted on Sunday night, reportedly due to a chest infection. The late actor suffered from the same problem in 2014 as well after his bypass surgery. He reportedly had a kidney ailment for several years and had been on dialysis. The funeral will reportedly be held on Tuesday morning.

Kapoor acted in more than 100 Hindi films. He also appeared in a handful of British and American movies produced by Merchant Ivory productions, run by Ismail Merchant and James Ivory.

Kapoor was a member of a family dynasty in India’s Bollywood film industry. He was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, a veteran of Bollywood and the theatre.

Tributes poured in from his industry peers, as well as persons from the world of politics. Here are a few messages from Twitter.

“Shashi Uncle was not only a great star and a passionate filmmaker, but a wonderful human being. His work has always given Indian audiences great joy... His passing away is a sad day for all of us,” actor Aamir Khan tweeted.

Actor Simi Garewal tweeted: “Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. RIP Shashi-ji.”

Taran Adarsh, film critic and business analyst, tweeted: “ShashiKapoor ji is no more... An era comes to an end... Thoughts and prayers with the family... RIP.”

