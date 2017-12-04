Shashi Kapoor: Heartbreaking photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor leaving hospital

Shashi Kapoor, the embodiment of romance and charm who wooed the top leading ladies of the ‘70s and ‘80s on the silver screen and captivated millions of fans, died on Monday. He was 79.

The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. “Yes, he has passed away. He had a kidney problem and was on dialysis for several years,” said his nephew Randhir Kapoor, the son of the late Raj Kapoor.

Another photo of Shashi Kapoor’s grandnephew Ranbir Kapoor leaving the Kokilaben Hospital has surfaced. He is with Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of the late Raj Kapoor. It has been shared on Instagram by Manav Manglani.

Shashi Kapoor started his career as a child artist with Aag in 1948, and after some similar roles went on to grab his first adult role in Dharamputra (1961). Yash Chopra’s Waqt and some other films brought him in the big league, but his English films bring forth an entirely new side of his personality. From Shakespeare Wallah and Pretty Polly to Siddhartha and Sammy and Rosie Get Laid, he played everything from a doting father to a carefree youngster who wants to explore the world with all his innocence.