Shashi Kapoor’s ability to underplay was his asset: Pierce Brosnan and others remember actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor has died aged 79. The actor who has worked in huge Bollywood hits had been ill for some time and was in hospital. With more than a 100 films to his credit, the actor was awarded Padma Bhushan and Dadsaheb Phalke awards in the past.

The only Indian actor to have refused the National Award for Dharamputra, Shashi Kapoor’s charm worked not just on his fans. Even his contemporaries and co-workers were impressed with his demanour and the way he was a consummate gentleman.

Here is what the stars -- both Indian and international -- said in the past after working with Kapoor.

Pierece Brosnan



After working with Shashi Kapoor in Ivory Merchant’s The Deceivers, Brosnan had said then, “Shashi Kapoor’s ability to underplay subtly is his asset.”

Manoj Kumar

Kumar, who worked with Kapoor in Clerk (1989), had said in March this year, “We struggled a lot to achieved our goals. Shashi Kapoor and I have a rare photo together sitting on a track trolley at a studio in the 60s. When I offered him the negative character in Upkar (1967), he agreed immediately. Later I understood it would harm him as an actor. So I opted for Prem Chopra. Never did he bear any grudge against me. He understood and worked with resounding success in Roti Kapada Aur Makan (1974), Kranti (1981) and Clerk (1989).”

Kumar had further said that Kapoor “valued relations” and “never brooded about payments”.

Rakhee

“As Shashi Kapoor lipped, Ye Mastian, in Doosra Aadmi, he showed his inborn sense of rhythm. A truly competent and natural actor, Shashi and I worked in many memorable films like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Trishna (1978) and Basera (1981),” Rakhee had said on Shashi’s 79th birthday.

She also called him “disciplined” and one who gave his co-stars “due dignity”. “His romantic scenes were serene and dignified,” she added.

Shyam Benegal

Remembering Junoon (1978) and Kalyug (1981) in which he directed Shashi Kapoor, Benegal had said that Kapoor was one of the best producers he has ever worked with. “He never interfered in my work and was not reluctant to spend when necessary.”

Elaborating on his acting skills, Benegal had said in March, “As an actor, he expressed volumes with his eyes and his dialogue delivery was never staccato oriented. Shashi Kapoor is an effortless performer.”

The actors and directors spoke to Ranjan Dasgupta, Hindustan Times on the occasion of Shashi Kapoor’s 79th birthday in March this year. This is an edited version of the article published on March 17, 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more