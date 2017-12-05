Shashi Kapoor’s death is end of an era. Nothing says it like these family pics with Raj Kapoor, Ranbir

Shashi Kapoor, who died at the age of 79 on Monday, was among the first few Bollywood stars who ventured beyond the constraints of mainstream cinema as well as geographical bounds. The actor had been suffering from a kidney ailment for many years.

He appeared in over 150 movies -- 148 in Hindi and 12 in English such as The Householder and Shakespeare-Wallah.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi’s demise marks the death of an era - the second generation of the illustrious Kapoor clan that is often referred as the first family of Hindi cinema. Shashi’s brother Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor ruled the Hindi film industry for decades. While brother Raj Kapoor died in June 1988, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in August 2011. Raj Kapoor’s sons, Rishi and Randhir continue to work in films even as the fourth generation, led by Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, rules the industry today.

Here’s a look at some of the most loving family pictures of Shashi Kapoor:

In this May 10, 2015 file photo, clockwise from left, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha and Neetu Singh pose for a selfie with Shashi Kapoor, sitting, at a ceremony where Shashi Kapoor was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in Mumbai, India. (AP)

Shashi Kapoor’s last family photo in public domain, is from last year’s Christmas celebrations. Neetu Kapoor had shared the picture on Instagram.

Fans shared old pictures of the actor on Instagram.

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor poses with actress Rekha, Shabana Aazmi, Supriya Pathak, Zeenat Aman, Asha Parekh and Wahida Rehman, after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

Shashi and wife, an English theatre actress Jennifer Kendal, who died in September 1984, had three children -- Kunal, Karan and Sanjana Kapoor. While Shashi Kapoor often shared screen space with actresses, including Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman and Rakhee, he also worked with Kendal in films like Junoon and Bombay Talkie.

