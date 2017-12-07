Shashi Kapoor’s prayer meet: Kapoor family, Bollywood celebs pay last respects. See pics
Several members of the film fraternity and the Kapoor family arrived for the prayer meet of late star Shashi Kapoor in Mumbai, who died after a prolonged illness on Monday. Spotted at the meet were Shashi Kapoor’s sons Kunal and Karan, daughter Sanjana, nephew Randhir and others.
Pictures from the meet were shared online. In one image, members of the youngest generation of the family - Shaira Kapoor and Zahan Kapoor - were also present.
Shashi Kapoor died after prolonged illness on Monday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. He was undergoing dialysis for a kidney ailment for many years.
Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor at the prayer meet of the Deewar star today
As a star, Shashi Kapoor appeared in over 150 movies including English films such as The Householder and Shakespeare-Wallah.
The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi’s demise marked the death of an era - the second generation of the illustrious Kapoor clan that is often referred as the first family of Hindi cinema. Shashi’s brother Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor ruled the Hindi film industry for decades. While brother Raj Kapoor died in June 1988, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in August 2011. Raj Kapoor’s sons, Rishi and Randhir continue to work in films even as the fourth generation, led by Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, rules the industry today.
Several film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Supriya Pathak, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi attended the star’s cremation, held in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was wrapped in the tricolour and given a three-gun salute by the police for his last rites at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.
