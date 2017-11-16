Sheeba: My father-in-law was the producer of Saat Hindustani, Amitabh Bachchan’s first movie

For any actor, getting to play varied roles and collaborations with the right kind of talent satisfies their creative thirst. Sheeba is no different. The actor, who has done films such as Suryavanshi (1992), Dum (2003) and Sanam Teri Kasam (2009) and is currently seen in the TV show Haasil, says she has had an eventful journey in showbiz.

“I started my career in movies with all A-list actors, and my first film was with [Sunil] Dutt Saab (in Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi; 1991). I also worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. I think with pretty much everybody and then Vivek Oberoi [in Dum]. I have been friends with everyone whom I have worked with and it has been a smooth and eventful journey. There have been no controversies and I had enjoyed the ride,” she says.

Sheeba says the reason she gave her nod to Haasil is because the character is unique and an integral part of the story. “She is very powerful, elegant, ambitious, and when she walks into a room, she owns the space. She is a pivotal character of the show,” adds the actor.

Talking more about her TV career, Sheeba adds, “When I did films, I was very young and I was playing the lead. Now that I moved to television, I am doing more powerful characters. So the pressure on me is not that much. I am in a working space where I am doing things which I enjoy,” she says.

Along with facing the camera, Sheeba and her husband Akashdeep Sabir own a production house. Interestingly, they are not the only ones in showbiz from the family. “My father-in-law (Manmohan Sabir) was also a filmmaker. He was the producer of Saat Hindustani which was Amitabh Bachchan’s first movie. He has made around 50-60 films throughout his career. Other than him, it is me and my husband who are in the industry,” shares the actor.

