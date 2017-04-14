Shibani Dandekar sets the lens on fire with her new magazine photoshoot. See pics

Shibani Dandekar has shot for a magazine and the pictures are setting the internet on fire. The singer, actor and model is seen in sizzling dresses and striking mean, seductive poses for the photos.
Shibani shot for Maxim for their April issue for a promotional shoot for a cell phone brand.
We spent an evening with the stunning @shibanidandekar and checked out the Midnight Black Limited Edition OnePlus 3T. Photographed by @nicksaglimbeni, styled by @space_puffetta, makeup by @amelia_makeuphair, hair by @makeupbyayeshamulla Pick up a copy of the April issue for the rest! @oneplus_in #ShibaniDandekar #OnePlus #OnePlus3T #Maxim #MaximIndia
The actor will be seen next in Noor with Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill. Noor, a film adaptation of Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s Karachi, You’re Killing Me!, is slated to release on April 21.
Shibani is the sister of famous VJ Anusha Dandekar.
