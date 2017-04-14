Shibani Dandekar sets the lens on fire with her new magazine photoshoot. See pics

Shibani Dandekar has shot for a magazine and the pictures are setting the internet on fire. The singer, actor and model is seen in sizzling dresses and striking mean, seductive poses for the photos.

Gorgeous @shibanidandekar stuns in hypercolor for Maxim India's April issue. #ShibaniDandekar by #Saglimbeni. Incredible glam team Stylist @space_puffetta, Makeup @amelia_makeuphair, Hair @makeupbyayeshamulla. #MaximIndia #Hypercolor A post shared by Nick Saglimbeni (@nicksaglimbeni) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Shibani shot for Maxim for their April issue for a promotional shoot for a cell phone brand.

The actor will be seen next in Noor with Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill. Noor, a film adaptation of Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s Karachi, You’re Killing Me!, is slated to release on April 21.

Shibani is the sister of famous VJ Anusha Dandekar.

