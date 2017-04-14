 Shibani Dandekar sets the lens on fire with her new magazine photoshoot. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shibani Dandekar sets the lens on fire with her new magazine photoshoot. See pics

Shibani Dandekar, who will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha in Noor soon, has shot for a sizzling magazine photoshoot.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Shibani Dandekar

Shibani will be seen next in Noor.(Instagram)

Shibani Dandekar has shot for a magazine and the pictures are setting the internet on fire. The singer, actor and model is seen in sizzling dresses and striking mean, seductive poses for the photos.

Shibani shot for Maxim for their April issue for a promotional shoot for a cell phone brand.

The actor will be seen next in Noor with Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill. Noor, a film adaptation of Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s Karachi, You’re Killing Me!, is slated to release on April 21.

Shibani is the sister of famous VJ Anusha Dandekar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you