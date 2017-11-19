Shilpa Shetty Kundra announces her new book, The Diary of a Domestic Diva!

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest female actors in Bollywood. And her focus has always been on maintaining a healthy, and not just a svelte figure. While her Sunday binges are popular on Instagram, Shilpa is always careful about what she eats. And this led to her writing her first book, The Great Indian Diet.

A wearer of many hats, she also has a successful yoga DVD to her credit, and has established the highly successful Shilpa Shetty Channel, a one-stop-shop for fitness enthusiasts across the globe. And now, the wellness entrepreneur has announced her second book — The Diary of a Domestic Diva. In this book, which releases in January 2018, the actor brings 50 of her most special recipes.

Talking about the book, Shilpa says, “So many people have reached out to me, questioning how they can cook quick meals for their families, which are not just high on nutrition, but also taste.”

The book aims to share quick and hassle-free methods of cooking healthy, nutritious and delicious meals ,all of which have been favourites in the Shetty-Kundra household. “The first thought associated with good food is that it takes pain-staking amount of time to make. I wanted to shun these doubts and get this generation back to easy home-style food, as opposed to eating readymade meals in packets that you heat and have. The recipes in my book welcomes readers to my love for food and offers them variety, taste and the occasional food coma!”

