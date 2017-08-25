 Ship of Theseus star Sohum Shah will play Kangana Ranaut’s lover in Simran | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Ship of Theseus star Sohum Shah will play Kangana Ranaut’s lover in Simran

Actor Sohum Shah will play Kangana Ranaut’s love interest in Hansal Mehta’s Simran.

bollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2017 09:04 IST
Actor Sohum Shah can’t stop praising his director Hansal Mehta.
Actor Sohum Shah can’t stop praising his director Hansal Mehta.

The Ship of Theseus actor Sohum Shah will be seen in an all new avatar in his upcoming film, Simran. The actor is leaving a mark with his work and experimenting with his roles.

Sohum shared, “I think this is a great time to be in this industry. There is no pressure to fit in anymore, in fact, you are encouraged to present something new on the table.”

In the film, he will be seen playing Kangana Ranaut’s love interest.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film will see the Queen star playing the role of Praful Patel, a divorced Gujarati woman who lives in New York.

Simran will hit theatres on September 15.

