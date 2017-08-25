Ship of Theseus star Sohum Shah will play Kangana Ranaut’s lover in Simran
Hansal Mehta's Simran
The Ship of Theseus actor Sohum Shah will be seen in an all new avatar in his upcoming film, Simran. The actor is leaving a mark with his work and experimenting with his roles.
Sohum shared, “I think this is a great time to be in this industry. There is no pressure to fit in anymore, in fact, you are encouraged to present something new on the table.”
In the film, he will be seen playing Kangana Ranaut’s love interest.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film will see the Queen star playing the role of Praful Patel, a divorced Gujarati woman who lives in New York.
Simran will hit theatres on September 15.
