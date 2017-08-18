Shoojit Sircar: Newcomer or seasoned, an actor has to understand my mind

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has already started work on his next film, which has Varun Dhawan. This isn’t the first time that he will direct a young star. In the past, Sircar has worked with newcomers such as Ayushmann Khurrana and seasoned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan. However, the filmmaker feels that the criteria for him to choose his actors remains the same, regardless of the artist’s experience in the industry.

“Be it a newcomer or a seasoned actor, they will have to understand my mind and what I’m looking for, in terms of direction,” says Sircar, who has helmed films such as Vicky Donor (2012), Madras Cafe (2013) and Piku (2015).

The filmmaker believes that for a film to have flawless performances, there definitely needs to be a rapport and understanding between the actor and the director. “If you ask me, casting is a very small aspect of filmmaking and the main task comes after that. It is the preparation to actually give the shot. That’s the job for me and the actors,” says Shoojit.

However, before deciding on the actor, the script should be in place, feels Shoojit. “ For me, the most important part is when I am writing the script with my screenwriter. That’s when I decide the character and its background, and how he talks and reacts. Only then we finalise the actor.”

Asked about his upcoming film with Varun, titled October, Sircar chose to remain tight-lipped and not share any details.“Right now, we are in the pre-production stage. Varun and I are meeting almost daily to discuss the script. I would like to keep my comments reserved about his role, since the film is in the nascent stage,” says the filmmaker.

