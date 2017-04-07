Shoojit Sircar on Pink’s National Award win: Expected Mr Bachchan to win Best Actor

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is elated after his film, Pink (2016), won the National Award in the Best Film on Social Issues category on Friday. “I would like to humbly thank my entire team for this huge honour. I would also like to thank the National Award jury for bestowing one of the most respectable laurels on us,” he says.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi and Piyush Mishra, the film was lauded by critics and the masses for breaking social stereotypes associated with women. Sircar is grateful to Big B for working in the film. “Without Mr. Bachchan’s presence, it wouldn’t have had that reach. I expected him to win the National Award for best actor as well, but it’s okay,” he says. The Best Actor award has been won by Akshay Kumar.

This is Sircar’s fourth consecutive National Award, after Vicky Donor (2012), Madras Cafe (2013) and Piku (2015). “I think winning a National Award is the biggest honour. This film could not have been ruled out from contention, and there are many factors that decide a film winning an award like this. I feel immensely satisfied and happy that Pink won this award,” he beams.

Sircar says that the award has encouraged him to make films on similar subjects. “I feel more responsible now to persevere ahead with the film and its cause,” he says.

