Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao excited to team up for Raj & DK’s horror comedy

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share their excitement over their upcoming film with director duo Raj and DK.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2017 12:27 IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will work together for Raj and DK.
Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will share screen space for an upcoming horror-comedy project directed by Raj and DK.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Rajkummar wrote, “Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can’t wait to begin.”

Shraddha also shared her excitement, “Very excited to share that I’ll be working with one of my favourite actors Rajkummar Rao and the hilarious director duo Raj and DK for a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy.”

The yet untitled film, to be backed by Maddock Films, is directed by Raj and DK, known for movies like Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending and A Gentleman.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

