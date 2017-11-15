Shreyas Talpade: I was typecast in comedy roles; would love to do a film like Iqbal again

Actor Shreyas Talpade won many hearts with the critically-acclaimed Iqbal (2005). He played the role of cricket-obsessed aurally challenged boy from a remote Indian village, who goes against all odds to fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer. He went on to do films such as Dor (2006), which gave him a chance to showcase his acting chops. But his comedy films, though gave a boost to his popularity, somewhere overshadowed his versatility.

Shreyas, 41, says it’s easy to get typecast in a genre in Bollywood. “I would love to do more films like Iqbal. After that film, people felt that I won’t be able to do comedy roles. But then Golmaal Returns (2008) came my way, and it worked big time. So then everyone started offering me more such roles. It became all about comedy. But I would love to do a film like Iqbal all over again.”

To keep himself motivated, he felt the need to take a break. “If you do the same thing again and again, you get bored. This is why I took a small break around 2012, and then decided to venture into production and did a film like Poster Boys,” adds Shreyas, whose latest film Golmaal Again is doing well at the box-office, and has entered the 200 crore club.

