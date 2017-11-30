Shreyas Talpade: You can’t expect every film to do 100-crore business at the box-office

Actor Shreyas Talpade has had a great year so far, with both his releases Poster Boys and Golmaal Again proving to be a success with critics and the audience. The former was a remake of his Marathi venture, Poshter Boyz, which he had produced too.

Shreyas has always been a supporter of regional cinema, which is making waves with innovative content and quality production. The success of the Baahubali franchise is the biggest example. Asked if he feels Bollywood is lagging behind in terms of subjects, he says, “I won’t say that. Even Bollywood has a lot of new subjects, with films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, among other bold topics. Real-life incidents have inspired films such as Airlift and Rustom. People here are opening up, and the reason is that there’s so much content readily available today, so the audience wants to explore something new.”

“There’s a niche audience for every film, but we can’t expect every film to do a 100 crore business at the box-office. Also, it’s never the film that goes wrong, it’s the budget. You should know your audience well”, adds the 41-year old.

The increasing popularity of the web-space has impacted the way films are made, and Shreyas agrees. “There is so much content available on our phones, TV and laptops, and there are so many films being released. Coming up with something new is really difficult, especially in comedy. We need to follow the basic thumb rule: comedy is serious business. There needs to be a method to the madness,” says Shreyas.

