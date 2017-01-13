Shweta Tripathi pledges never to endorse fairness creams or fast food

Actor Shweta Tripathi says she will never be part of projects that promote social evils and stereotypes. The 31-year-old actor, who featured in many advertisements, says she will never endorse products that promote regressive stereotypes.

“You will never see me in an ad for fairness creams. I think its outrageous that even in this day and age, there are products that urge people to be fair, or that their luck depends on the colour of their skin,” says Shweta.

“Similarly, you will never see me endorse any ads for fast food joints anymore. It’s not like I don’t eat fast food or non vegetarian food for that matter, but I don’t want to be part of projects, which as I said aren’t healthy or promote any kind of stereotype in the society,” she adds.

Tripathi, who rose to fame with her role in the film Masaan, feels her fame has made her more responsible. Despite endorsing a fast food joint earlier, Shweta, who is paired opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her second film says she won’t promote them anymore.

“I know I have endorsed fast food in past, but now that people know me, I feel I should not do it. I have matured over the years as an actor and I feel there is certain kind of responsibility that we have towards the society. I don’t want to be part of ideas which are regressive and put us on the back foot,” she says.