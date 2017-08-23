Sidharth Malhotra confirms break-up with Alia Bhatt? Actor says he is ‘very much single’

When you are a celebrity, you cannot escape the gossip mills and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has often been linked with his first co-star (Student of the Year, 2012), Alia Bhatt. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next opposite Jacqueline Fernandez - A Gentleman, has now confirmed that he is very much single.

During Neha Dhupia’s podcast #NoFilterNeha, Sidharth said, “I am very much single.”

Is he dropping hints about Alia or is he just dodging the question?

Though he denied being in a relationship, Sidharth has often been spotted with Alia. When Neha asked him to pick one actor in the industry who best describes “All good things come in small package”, he didn’t think twice before naming Alia Bhatt!

Earlier, Sidharth had told Hindustan Times, “Alia looks into my eyes and I look into hers and we get completely lost. She is someone who I am very close to. She is one of the most important people in my life right now. We have known each other for a long time. We share a great rapport and I totally second what she says. I am happy that she is getting lost in my eyes.”

“If at all I had my bio it would say Sundar, Susheel and Risky. All desis would understand and the firangs would ask me for the meaning. But I wouldn’t mind trying the app,” he told Neha when asked if he would ever join Tinder.

