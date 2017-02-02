Sidharth Malhotra feels no pressure from his parents to get married

Sidharth Malhotra’s last release, Baar Baar Dekho (2016) might not have fared well at the box-office but he refuses to be bogged down by failure and already has his agenda for 2017 chalked out. The actor who recently turned 32 says that despite the ups and downs last year, the 30s have treated him well. “Of course, it is upsetting when a film doesn’t fare as expected but beyond a point, you can’t let it bother you. You just have to keep working hard,” he says.

While this year, he chose to have an intimate gathering on his birthday, he recalls his trip to Goa that he took in 2015. “When I turned 30, I was super excited and took off to Goa to celebrate the end of my twenties. Before that, I think the last time I had a party was in 2013, after Student of the Year (2012) had released. . I am not fond of partying and I don’t like being fancy. I can’t host people when they come over so this time we rang in my birthday at Karan’s (Johar) house,” Sidharth shares.

So how have the 30s treated him so far, we ask. “It is an interesting phase for a guy”, says Sidharth adding that he has learnt a lot in the past two years. “I just feel more relaxed. Certain things come with age and experience and in your 30s, you become more responsible and secure as a person. My early 30s has definitely taught me to be to be more patient. I was very agitated as a person and on a film set I would get annoyed with little delays and glitches. Now, with experience, I have realised that this is how it works. I have also been lucky to make enough equations in the industry with directors, actors, producers,” he says.

But with the 30’s also comes more responsibility and the pressure of settling down. However, Sidharth says that his parents have been more than understanding and liberal when it comes to the subject of marriage. “I have no pressure from my parents to get married. At least, it hasn’t started yet. My parents are definitely liberal. But none of my cousins or close relatives was pressurised to marry at a certain age or to take up a certain profession or anything. My mother is still at that phase where she asks me, “Beta, are you still working?” They belong to the typical, middle-class section and are still concerned with kaam kaisa chal raha hai. Household thing or settling down will happen with time. Hopefully, before my 30s end. At least that’s the plan,” he says.