Sidharth Malhotra plugs A Gentleman while tweeting on Haryana. Twitter erupts in anger

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose film A Gentleman hit the screens today, is in the eye of the storm for his tweet on Haryana. The actor posted a tweet in the afternoon asking people of Punjab and Haryana to stay safe during the violent protests, and requested them to watch his film A Gentleman.

This is what he said: “To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove.”

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

This didn’t go down well with many who started to voice their anger. Here are some tweets:

However, Sidharth later clarified his afternoon tweets. He says they were made before the verdict came on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Widespread cases of violence and arson were reported after the he was declared a convict in rape case.

Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana https://t.co/u8TeWwEaW0 and prayers. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

He also said he is concerned about the safety of people in Punjab and Haryana.

To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

A Gentleman, that also has Jacqueline Fernandez in an important role, is mostly banking on Sidharth Malhotra’s fan base in the north India. The territories of Haryana and Punjab could be vital for the film’s success which is fighting at least 5 other major films at the box office.