Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman leaked online, HD version of entire film available for download

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, A Gentleman — starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez — has become the latest movie to be hit by piracy.

The film, which hit the theatres on Friday, has already found its way onto the Internet.

According to an IBtimes report, download links of the Raj & DK directorial venture are being widely shared on the social media. Several illegal websites are also said to be offering download links for the movie. Though the quality of the video is mostly poor, HD options are being offered in some cases.

Raj & DK came up with A Gentleman three years after their earlier venture, Happy Ending, crashed at the box office. The film dwells on two identical-looking but very different young men — Gaurav and Rishi (both played by Sidharth Malhotra) — who find themselves in a very unusual situation. While one is a quintessential good guy with a well-paying but uninspiring IT job and a family he loves, the other lives a life of adventure, risks and street-smarts.

So, what would happen if the two are mistaken for each other? Buy a ticket if you want to know more.

Recently, Akshay Kumar’s ambitious project — Toilet Ek Prem Katha — was leaked online days ahead of its official release. Previous examples of piracy-hit movies are Salman Khan-starrers Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin’s Manjhi, Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab and Amitabh Bachchan’s Paa.

A Gentleman has drawn mixed reviews and an opening collection of Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office.

