Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary to postponed to February 9 to avoid clash with Padmaavat and PadMan

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s next directorial venture Aiyaary will hit the theatres on February 9. The film, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, was earlier scheduled to release on January 26.

However, the makers decided to postpone the film’s release by two weeks to avoid box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

“Looks like you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks longer to witness our Aiyaary. Now in cinemas on February 9,” tweeted Pandey.

Aiyaary narrates the fallout and subsequent face-off between two Army officers - a mentor and a protege.

The director along with Bajpayee, Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra are currently at the BSF camp in Jaisalmer, celebrating the festival of Lohri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more