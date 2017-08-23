Sidharth Malhotra’s dream role is Bane from Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has never played a grey character but guess what’s his dream role? It’s Bane from the film, The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Sidharth is all praise for Hollywood actor Tom Hardy, especially for the way the latter portrayed the negative role in the superhero film.

According to the Ek Villain (2014) actor, it’s laudable how Hardy, despite having his face covered, performed with his voice. “How cool it is for an actor in Hollywood, which is Tom Hardy, to play a character where all throughout the film his face is covered and all his performance is through his voice, which is modified ... and it’s all in his body language, how his head tilts, that’s all he has to play with... And I think it was an incredible performance. His face actually comes only for one shot in the whole film. I’m a big (Christopher) Nolan fan, and a big Dark Knight fan and it’ll be interesting to play him,” Sidharth said on Neha Dhupia’s podcast #NoFilterNeha.

Tom Hardy as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

During his tete-e-tete with Neha, when she asked him about who he thinks would be the best Bond girl, Sidharth named his Baar Baar Dekho (2016) co-star Katrina Kaif. “I think Katrina would be a wonderful Bond girl. Deepika would be very attractive and sexy to have next to an Indian Bond,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the same podcast, Sidharth also declared that he is single, hinting that he may have separated from his rumoured girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. “I am very much single,” said Sidharth, who is currently busy promoting his latest film, A Gentleman, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

From #twitterblueroom ! #AGentleman @jacquelinef143 A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more