Sidharth Malhotra says he is still a Delhi boy deep down and misses it

Sidharth Malhotra, who hails from Delhi, lives alone in Mumbai. It was his passion for acting in the movies that got him to the city of dreams. After living for nearly a decade in Mumbai, the actor still misses his hometown.

“Deep down inside, I am still a Delhi boy. My upbringing happened there,” says the Kapoor & Sons (2016) actor, who has spent 20 years of his life in the capital city. Hence, it is natural that he feels an emotional connect to his native place. He adds, “When it comes to spending my free time, I start missing Delhi because my family is there, and I don’t have anybody here. I wish I could spend my holidays there, and work in Mumbai.”

However, he likes the energy of Mumbai. Most actors who have come to the city to pursue their acting dreams, and made a name for themselves in the film industry, have completely settled in here. “There is a certain infectious energy in people who work here. It just inspires you to be on the top of your game. Everyone’s always on the run all the time,” says the actor.

Kill the monotony in workout ! #aquagym Today best change for weekends thanks to @rocky_bodytransformer #Sidfit #outdoor #training #pool A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

Even before he started off, the actor was always in awe of the city’s energy, and the fact that it harmoniously brings together people from different walks of life. “There are so many people you meet from different cultures when you are sharing an apartment — even though those times (struggling days of an actor) are difficult, especially, financially. I met people from different cities; it opens up your mind. Mumbai is the most cosmopolitan city in India, and we are all feeding off that energy,” says Sidharth.

The actor will next be seen in Reload (co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez) and the adaptation of Ittefaq (co-starring Sonakshi Sinha).