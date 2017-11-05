Sidharth Malhotra to play Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra: It is a very heroic and touching story

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who reprised Rajesh Khanna’s role for a remake of Ittefaq (1969), has signed his next where he plays Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

The actor was in talks for the film for quite some time and now when he is finally on board he wants to do complete justice to the role. “It is a lovely true story. It is a very heroic and touching story. The family got in touch with him a year ago. Hearing what he did at the age of 24 for the country we want to do full justice to his story. There is so much more in his life that we want to say. I am looking forward to it,” Sidharth said.

Captain Batra, who lost his life in the 1999 Kargil war, was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra.

Without sharing much details about the film, the 32- year-old actor said the team will start shooting for the project next year. “There is prep work required for the film like horse riding and all. We will start rolling by summer next year. It will be mostly shot in real locations.”

According to the reports, Sidharth will have a double role in the film and will portray both Vikram and his identical twin brother, Vishal. The makers are currently working on the script of the film.

Sidharth, whose latest release Ittefaq has received positive reviews, is also excited for Aiyaary, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

