Sidharth Malhotra: Wonder why I have never been linked with Akshay Kumar, I feel bad for him

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s break up became the talk of the town amid reports that Sid had found love in his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. And then came buzz that the two are back together after filmmaker Karan Johar helped sort out their differences.

When we asked Sidharth about all the talk around his relationship status, he said, “I don’t know what people are saying but I hope everyone is saying good things. (Laughs) I have been single all this while, since the day I moved to Mumbai. So, I have kind of got used to being on my own without my family. Life has been wonderful with lots of ups and downs. While on my journey so far, I have met many people and have had the opportunity to make friends with some of them. And I am not complaining ”

The 32-year-old actor, who is riding high on the appreciation his latest film Ittefaq has received from both critics and audience, adds that right now he has no time for love. “There is so much work that there is no time to put my energy anywhere else,” he says.

#SOTY #5yearsofsoty #happydiwali ....loves of my life! @varundvn @s1dofficial @aliaabhatt A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

What about all the link-up stories with Alia and Jacqueline, then? “I have been linked with every actor I have worked with. Wonder why I have never been linked with Akshay Kumar (his co-star in Brothers; 2015). I feel bad for Akshay,” he says. We ask how he would describe his relationship with Alia, and he keeps it short. “Alia and I have always been good friends.”

